close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt's recent fam-jam pictures from Dubai surface online

Sanjay Dutt's recent fam-jam pictures from Dubai surface online

ANI |
Dec 31, 2023 10:48 AM IST

Sanjay Dutt is currently in Dubai to celebrate New Year's Eve with wife and kids there.

Dubai [UAE], December 31 (ANI): New Year is almost here and everyone wants to ring in 2024 with their family members and friends. Actor Sanjay Dutt has also reached Dubai in time to be with his wife Maanayata Dutt and kids Shahraan and Iqra and celebrate New Year's Eve with them.

Trishala dropped several pictures with Sanjay Dutt and family from New Year celebrations in Dubai(Instagram)
Trishala dropped several pictures with Sanjay Dutt and family from New Year celebrations in Dubai(Instagram)

Sanjay's daughter Trishala from his first marriage to Richa Sharma has also joined them for the New Year celebrations in Dubai.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Taking to Instagram, Trishala dropped several images from Dutt's fam-jam dinner in Dubai.

She captioned the post with an infinity symbol emoji.

Sanjay got married to Maanayata in 2008. While Maanayata and kids Shahraan and Iqra have been living in Dubai for the past three years, Trishala stays in the US.

Isn't it great to see the whole family getting reunited to celebrate New Year together?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree', which also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

He also has 'Welcome To The Jungle' alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani in his kitty.'Welcome To The Jungle ' is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024. (ANI)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out