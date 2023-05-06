Sanjay Kapoor remembers Satish Kaushik as he marks 28 years of his debut film Prem. See pics

Sanjay Kapoor has shared a post to mark 28 years of his debut film, Prem. The 1995 film had Sanjay opposite Tabu and the late Satish Kaushik in a prominent role. Satish had also directed the film besides acting in it. Also read: Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor groove to dhol beats at engagement ceremony, Maheep Kapoor shares video Sanjay Kapoor shared memories of his debut film Prem.

Sharing a poster of Prem and a few pictures, Sanjay Kapoor wrote on Instagram on Saturday, “28 years of Prem, Miss you Satish , 5th May 1995 , #debut.” The first black and white picture from the set shows Sanjay in a black suit and bowtie. Tabu is seen in a cold shoulder dress while Satish is seen in casuals. It is followed by a picture of Sanjay and Tabu together, a still and a poster of the film.

Several of his fans said they liked the film. However, it was a box office disaster at the time of its release back then. A fan commented on Sanjay's post, “After all these years I still remember the lyrics of aati nahi.” Another said, “All songs are superb ye dharti yeh ambar, saat janam with that purple sweater.” One more wrote, “very nostalgia movie in 90s."

Produced by Boney Kapoor, the love story of Prem revolves around reincarnation. Sanjay Verma (played by Sanjay Kapoor) gets hallucinations of a past life as Shantanu. He meets Sonia Verma (Tabu) and tries to impress upon the fact that she is Lachi from a past life, his lover. Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer. The actor-director died on March 8 following a sudden cardiac arrest.

Last year, Boney Kapoor opened up about launching Sanjay Kapoor and their another brother Anil Kapoor. He said a lot of money was spent for launching them but he chose not to launch his kids Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on his own. He told Daninik Bhasker, “It was our decision. I had launched (brothers) Anil and then Sanjay and there was no one to stop me. Main shakkar pe gud milata rehta hoon aur shakkar me itna gud milaya ki diabetes ka khatra ho gaya (I keep adding sugar to jaggery and that turned into a diabetes threat). I was launching my brother and did not leave any stone unturned. Paisa paani ki tarah bahaya (spent a lot of money).”

