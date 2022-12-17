Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor groove to dhol beats at engagement ceremony, Maheep Kapoor shares video

Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor groove to dhol beats at engagement ceremony, Maheep Kapoor shares video

Published on Dec 17, 2022

Maheep Kapoor took to Instagram and shared videos and pictures from Rishi Sujan and Vedika Karnani's engagement celebrations. She posted videos of her daughter Shanaya Kapoor and actor-father Sanjay Kapoor dancing to a dhol's beats.

Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor dance at a ceremony.
Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor took to Instagram and shared videos and pictures from an engagement ceremony. She shared videos of her actor-husband Sanjay and daughter Shanaya Kapoor as they danced to dhol beats. All of them, including Shanaya's brother Jahaan Kapoor, attended Rishi Sujan and Vedika Karnani's engagement celebrations. Fans reacted to Maheep's post with messages in the comment section. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor sets internet on fire as she belly dances to Beyonce-Shakira's Beautiful Liar, watch)

Shanaya decked up in glittery brown saree and kept her hair loose. In one of the pictures, she held a fruit basket and kept a smile on her face. Sanjay wore a white shirt with black Nehru coat and black pants. Maheep wore a green suit with red designer dupatta. She posted one video of Sanjay dancing his heart out on a dhol with full energy. Many guests clapped for his performance. Shanaya also danced to the beats of dholak and was all smiles in the clip. Other people also grooved with her. Dholak player sang few lines from Tujhe Lage Na song.

Sharing the pictures and videos on Instagram, Maheep wrote, “There was only love in that room (red heart emoji).” She used ‘engaged (ring emoji)’, ‘she said yes (red heart emoji)’ as the hashtags on the post. She also tagged Vedika Karnani and Rishi Sujan with red heart emojis. Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to the post, one of Shanaya's fans wrote, “Shanaya is damn pretty, can't wait to see her on big screen.” Another fan commented, “What a beautiful dance.” Other fan wrote, “Shanaya looks stunning." “Beautiful dupatta you are carrying”, commented another one. “Wow, super dance performances”, wrote another. Many fans praised Shanaya for her look and dance.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She has a younger brother named Jahaan Kapoor. She started her Bollywood career as an assistant director with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020. Recently, she celebrated her 23rd birthday with actor Ananya Panday and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Shanaya will make her acting debut in Bollywood with filmmaker Karan Johar's Bedhadak, playing the role of Nimrit. In the film, she will be seen alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

maheep kapoor shanaya kapoor sanjay kapoor + 1 more
