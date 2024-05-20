Sanjay Leela Bhansali considers Salman Khan as his only friend in the industry: 'Even if Inshallah didn't happen…'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is garnering a lot of attention these days for his latest offering, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which released on Netflix on May 1. The series received polarizing reviews upon release. In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director has now opened up about the friendship he shares with Salman Khan. The two had been involved in the making of Inshallah but the project got shelved due to creative differences. (Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacts to the similarities between Khamoshi and CODA) Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.(AFP/HT)

What Sanjay said

During the interview, Sanjay said, "The only person that I'm still friendly with is Salman Khan. Even if Inshallah didn't happen, he stands by me. He'll call me; he'll care for me. ‘Are you okay? Is there anything (you need)? You've goofed up, you messed up’. I enjoy his humour so much. It (phone call) comes once in three months, once in five months, but it comes because he doesn't care about my film. He cares about me. ‘You, bro, you've done so many films with me, it doesn't matter. Are you okay?’ And that is what it is all about."

'On work, we may have sparred…'

He further continued, “On work, we may have sparred, we may have not had our moment correct, and it didn’t fall into place. But after one month, he called me, and I called him, and we talked. So that is a friend. In that sense, I'm fortunate enough to have that friend who once in six months will speak and will exactly start from where we left.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly-anticipated project Inshallah was supposed to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. But the project was shelved in 2019. The director is gearing up for the shooting of his next film Love & War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in December 2025.