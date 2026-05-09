Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh put ‘catfight’ rumours with Wamiqa Gabbi to rest: ‘Who has seen?’

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to hit theatres on May 15, and the girls are having a moment. Amid the film’s promotions, social media has been abuzz with speculation about a possible rift between the co-stars. Much of the online chatter has centred around Rakul and Sara’s camaraderie, with some users framing the narrative as though the duo are sidelining Wamiqa.

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi pose for a group photograph to promote their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.(Sunil Khandare)

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However, the actors addressed the rumours in a conversation with News18, firmly putting the speculation to rest. Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh spoke about how both the media and social media often create narratives that pit women against one another, manufacturing feuds that do not exist. The duo emphasised that the cast shares a warm bond and functions like one big “family” on set. They added that, ultimately, such narratives only hold weight depending on how secure one is – both as an actor and as a person.

Sara Ali Khan says Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 co-stars are her family

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{{^usCountry}} During the interview, Sara pointed out that she, Rakul, and Wamiqa are all inherently different personalities, but are equally confident and secure in who they are. She also credited director Mudassar Aziz for crafting a nuanced script that leaves no room for comparisons or clashes between the characters. According to Sara, the distinction was maintained so thoughtfully that even the costumes, hair, and makeup were designed to reflect each character’s individuality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the interview, Sara pointed out that she, Rakul, and Wamiqa are all inherently different personalities, but are equally confident and secure in who they are. She also credited director Mudassar Aziz for crafting a nuanced script that leaves no room for comparisons or clashes between the characters. According to Sara, the distinction was maintained so thoughtfully that even the costumes, hair, and makeup were designed to reflect each character’s individuality. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond a nuanced script, Sara explained that a film set becomes a collaborative space where actors genuinely support and root for one another. She noted that every performance contributes to the overall quality of the film, which in turn impacts the work and efforts of everyone involved in the project. Emphasising the importance of teamwork over competition, the 30-year-old actor shared that she does not feel envious if a co-actor delivers a stronger performance, because a better performance ultimately elevates the film as a whole. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond a nuanced script, Sara explained that a film set becomes a collaborative space where actors genuinely support and root for one another. She noted that every performance contributes to the overall quality of the film, which in turn impacts the work and efforts of everyone involved in the project. Emphasising the importance of teamwork over competition, the 30-year-old actor shared that she does not feel envious if a co-actor delivers a stronger performance, because a better performance ultimately elevates the film as a whole. {{/usCountry}}

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Sara spoke highly of her co-star Rakul, explaining, “When you’re doing a film, you should ideally stop looking at ‘my part’ and ‘her part’. It’s ‘our film’. The funnier Rakul is, the better it is for me. The better she is in a song, the better that is for me. The better I am in a song, the better for her. We’re a family…It only helps my market if she’s brilliant in the film.”

Blames catfight narrative on social media

While Sara emphasised the sense of camaraderie shared by everyone on set, Rakul Preet Singh did not hold back on calling out the narratives often fuelled by social media and sections of the media.

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She pointed out how women are frequently pitted against one another through manufactured stories and assumptions, saying, “The media created this. A perception is a narrative which becomes the truth if it’s repeated ten times. This has been going on for years now. Who has seen these catfights, differences and disturbed relationships? Any professional actor who comes to a set knows that the film is important to their career and to everyone’s. A film is your rozi-roti.”

Rakul also remarked that it would be “silly” to harbour issues with co-stars unless someone had done something genuinely offensive. She explained that when actors have given their “hundred percent to a film”, the last thing anyone is looking for is unnecessary “catfights” or tension on set.

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Rakul further stressed that the long-standing notion that women in the industry don't get along is largely a manufactured narrative, adding that she personally has a good rapport with everyone. She also acknowledged that in the age of social media, people are quick to voice opinions and create narratives daily, but that does not necessarily make them all true or meaningful.

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