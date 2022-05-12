Sara Ali Khan cooks dinner at campsite in Kashmir's Pahalgam, fans ask ‘what's on menu'. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan is currently trekking near Pahalgam in Kashmir. On Thursday, she shared a video of herself in her Instagram Story, in which the actor was seen cooking at her campsite. Sara has recently finished shooting for filmmaker Laxman Utekar's untitled project. Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, asked about ‘coming from a broken family’, says ‘I don’t really carry the burden of loneliness’

The video was later re shared by several accounts on Instagram. In the video, Sara is seen cooking vegetables. Sharing the video, she captioned it, "Dinner time." One fan reacted to Sara's video and wrote, “What is on menu?”

On Wednesday, she shared a series of photos from her trip and captioned it, “Kashmir Ki Kali Is back to your Gali. Now trekking par Main Chali.”

In a 2019 interview with Outlook India, Sara spoke about her love for traveling, she also revealed the places she likes and the ones where she wishes to go. She said, “The US was the first region I explored extensively. London for the multiple experiences it offers. I love Ladurée at Harrods. Even if I can’t eat half the stuff, I just feast my eyes on the macarons and cakes. I love Dubai for the shopping. We shot a bit of Simmba in Switzerland. My dad loves the place and often raves about it. In India, I love Goa. But I have also discovered a new-found fascination for the mountains.”

Sara is actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter with his first wife Amrita Singh. Ibrahim Ali Khan is her younger brother. Saif also has two sons with his second wife actor Kareena Kapoor Khan--Taimur and Jehangir. Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018, opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar film Atrangi Re. In the film, she played the character of Rinku, an orphan, who has had a traumatic childhood, which impacts her adult life as well and causes psychosis. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film released in December 2021.

Sara was recently busy shooting for Gaslight, which also features Vikrant Massey. Besides Gaslight, Sara will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal.

