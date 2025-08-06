Sara Ali Khan distraught over the Uttarkashi cloudburst, prays for safety: ‘My heart goes out to everyone’

A devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali area triggered flash floods, sweeping away homes, homestays, and hotels, and claiming at least four lives. The disaster has left many buried under debris and mud. Actor Sara Ali Khan is deeply disturbed by the news and is praying for everyone's safety and healing amidst the tragedy in Uttarakhand. Sara Ali Khan shot her first film in Uttarakhand.

Sara Ali Khan prays for safety

Sara took to her Instagram handle late on Tuesday to pen a note extending her condolences to the families of those who are affected.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sara wrote, “My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the incident in Uttarakhand. Praying for safety, strength and healing for all (folded hand emoji).”

In another story, she shared the emergency numbers which have been issued by the Uttarkashi District Emergency Operation Centre to help the rescue operation.

Sara Ali Khan's note

Sara has a special connection with Uttarakhand. She shot her first feature film, Kedarnath, also starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, in the valley. The film is set in the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods that left several thousand dead in 2013. Sara has since travelled to the place many times.

What do we know about Uttarkashi cloudburst

A cloudburst caused flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali on Tuesday, killing at least four people, and sweeping away several houses in its train. Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri and is home to many hotels, home stays, and restaurants.

The triggered flash floods swept through a cluster of villages along the banks of the Kheer Ganga river. Personnel from the army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police rescued 70 people till midnight, said officials, even as the unceasing rain and treacherous terrain hindered their efforts.

The massive devastation brought back horrific memories of the 2013 deluge in Kedarnath and the Rishiganga disaster of 2021.