Sara Ali Khan feels Amrita Singh doesn't like working with her: 'Don’t want to put her in such a situation'

Sara Ali Khan has worked with her mother, actor Amrita Singh in just one commercial. However, Sara has now said that she feels Amrita doesn't like working with her.

The actor, since her debut, has starred in four movies and currently promoting her fifth film, Atrangi Re. In a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan was asked if she and Amrita Singh would star in a film together. It was then that she shared her thoughts.

“I don’t think she likes to work with me. Because she is my mom, if there is a hair of mine on my face while the shot is on, she might say ‘Cut’ and try to put my hair straight. I have this visual of her wanting to make me look the best, as I am her daughter. I don’t think I want to put her in such a situation,” she told Deccan Chronicle.

“My mom feels you need to give your 100% to your work, only then will you be able to get anything back. She goes to work excited and comes back doubly excited. As soon as she returns home, she says, ‘I had a lot of fun and did such good work.’ Mom was an actor before she became a mom. She is still a fiery actor,” she added.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan says she’s ‘not best friends’ with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday but the pandemic brought them closer

Amrita Singh has worked in a number of hit films in the 1980s and 1990s. These include Betaab, Mard, Naam and Aaina. She has also featured in a few films in recent years.

Recently, at the Agenda AajTak 2021, Sara said that her parents - Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh - gave her the same acting advice. “They always tell me that any film isn’t just for two hours. It’s at least a year. If you, as a human being and an actor, aren’t excited about the film every day, then it doesn’t matter what we say, you shouldn’t do it. We are lucky that our work is our hobby. I don’t feel any pressure of living up to my parents,” she said, as reported by India Today.