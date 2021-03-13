Sara Ali Khan is the perfect 2 am friend, watch her whip up a glam milkshake
- Sara Ali Khan was seen whipping up banana milkshake for her friend at 2 am. The actor turned up the drama for the boomerang video.
Sara Ali Khan gave fans a masterclass on how to whip up the perfect 2 am drink. The actor made a milkshake late Friday night for her friend, Orhan Awatramani, who took to his Instagram Stories and shared a boomerang video of Sara.
Sara, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was seen wearing a printed pair of pyjamas with a black and white striped tee as she dramatically turned towards the camera and posed. "My 2:16 am (banana) Milkshaker," Orhan captioned the video, adding numerous gifs. "Friends forever," "I'm glad you are my friend," and "Best Friend," were a few stickers used in the post as well.
Orhan is close to both the Sara and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Last weekend, he shared a picture featuring Ibrahim at Pataudi. Although it wasn't clear if they spent the weekend at the Pataudi Palace, the picture showed the two unwinding by a bonfire. "A night in Pataudi," he captioned the picture.
Sara, meanwhile, was spotted at a shoot in Mumbai on Friday. She pouted for the cameras before she broke into a fit of laughter. Sara was also in the news after she attended Ibrahim's birthday bash hosted by Saif at his residence in Mumbai. She shared a few pictures from the party as well.
Sara was last seen in Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. She will soon be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. Sara stars opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the movie.
