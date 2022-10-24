Sara Ali Khan's Diwali treat is a pic with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday; fans love the Gen-Z stars

Sara Ali Khan has shared the perfect Diwali treat for her fans. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from Sunday night's pre-Diwali party at Amrit Pal Bindra's home. The photos also feature her fellow Gen-Z actors Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in black as they celebrate Diwali with Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu. See pics)

In the photos, Sara was seen in a beige-red lehenga while Ananya opted for a bright red saree and Janhvi sparkled in a silver one. The girls posed together and smiled for the camera. Also spotted in other pictures in Sara's post were her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, actor Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Karan Johar. "Happy Diwali. Love, light and prosperity to all," she captioned her post.

In the comments section, many wished the actor and her friends on Diwali. "Sara ji wish you a very Happy Diwali," wrote one. "You are looking so beautiful," wrote another.

The entire Bollywood has been attending Diwali parties all across Mumbai since last week. So far, Shilpa Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Ramesh Taurani, Anand Pandit and Bhumi Pednekar have all hosted Diwali parties attended by all the biggest actors and other celebrities. Sara also attended Manish's party with her brother Ibrahim.

Janhvi, Ananya and Sara were all seen on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. While Ananya appeared on the show with Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi and Sara appeared together. After their episode, host Karan Johar got some feedback online that he seemed too partial towards Janhvi and made Sara feel bad.

On the final episode of the show, Karan addressed the accusations and said, “Answering all the accusations, Karan said, “I just want to tell everyone, in my defense, I love Sara. She is also working with us. She is doing two feature films with us, back to back.” He went on to reveal how a technical error on the show, declared Janhvi was the winner of the rapid-fire round but later it was rectified that Sara is the actual winner. While the portion of the show didn’t make it to the show, it made Karan feel guilty. “Because I felt so guilty I started calling her (Janhvi Kapoor) hot.”

