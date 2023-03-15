Sara Ali Khan's next Gaslight was shot in just 36 days, says director Pavan Kirpalani

The trailer for the upcoming film Gaslight featuring Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey in lead roles was unveiled earlier this week and the director has now revealed that the thriller was shot in just 36 days. The film was shot in at Wankaner Palace in Gujarat and is slated for a digital release on March 31. (Also read: Gaslight trailer: Sara returns home to find missing dad)

Director Pavan Kirpalani said in a press statement, “I have shot Gaslight in 36 days and it’s safe to say I can shoot a film within controlled budgets and tight schedules. With limited locations and detailed prepping, it is easier to shoot.”

Recalling the experience of working with Sara, Vikrant and Chitrangada, the filmmaker added, "I spent a month doing workshops with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh for the film and they did a great job. They made everything look so effortless and helped create that sense of mystery which our shots required."

Before Gaslight, Pavan worked with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam for their horror-comedy Bhoot Police. His first directorial venture was the 2011 horror film Ragini MMS. He has also directed Radhika Apte's psychological thriller Phobia that released in 2016.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Gaslight will release on the OTT platform Disney Hotstar on March 31. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

Talking about her experience of working on the thriller, Sara had said on the trailer launch that the role was mentally and physically challenging. “She’s a very layered and nuanced character. I hope this film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience as each scene will keep them at the edge of their seat.” She also labeled Gaslight as “a classic whodunit- set in an eerie yet beautiful palatial estate”.

Actor Chitrangda Singh also said that her character of Rukmini in the film enabled her to explore her own self as an actor.

