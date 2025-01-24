Menu Explore
Sara Ali Khan's rumoured boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa breaks silence on relationship rumours

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jan 24, 2025 08:31 AM IST

Arjun Pratap Bajwa, who is rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan, has spoken out about the reports of their relationship for the first time.

Actor and model Arjun Pratap Bajwa came to the spotlight last year when he was romantically linked to actor Sara Ali Khan. The two were spotted together on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath in several pictures that went viral on the internet. Now, Arjun has addressed the dating rumours in a new interview. (Also read: Meet Sara Ali Khan's rumoured boyfriend Arjun Bajwa: Young politician, singer, model and MMA fighter)

Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa were first spotted together in Kedarnath.
Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa were first spotted together in Kedarnath.

Arjun Pratap Bajwa on rumours he is dating Sara Ali Khan

In October 2024, Arjun and Sara were spotted together in several pictures of the actor's trip to Kedarnath. In other photos posted later, they posed separately in the same spots in Rajasthan. This led to speculation that the two were dating and vacationing together.

In a new interview with Team Varinder Chawla, Arjun addressed the rumours and said, “So, whatever people have to write, they will write. That’s their job. They’re doing their job. I just focus on myself and what I have to do, and it doesn’t really bother me.” Meanwhile, Sara has maintained silence on the matter, neither confirming nor denying the rumours.

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa?

Son of politician Fateh Singh Bajwa, Arjun is an actor, model, and fitness enthusiast. He is best known for his work in the film, Band of Maharajas, and was also an assistant on Singh is Bliing. Arjun is also a trained MMA fighter. Arjun's father Fateh Singh Bajwa is a senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Punjab.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming work

Sara is currently starring in Sky Force, an aerial war drama, opposite her ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya, who is making his debut with the film. The film stars Akshay Kumar and features Nimrat Kaur in a cameo appearance as well. It hit the screens today (January 24) ahead of Republic Day.

