Meet Sara Ali Khan's rumoured boyfriend Arjun Bajwa: Young politician, singer, model and MMA fighter

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently visited the Kedarnath shrine, which she has a special connection to. Sara shot for her debut film, Kedarnath, in the region, and has talked about a special spiritual connection with the place. Her recent visit, however, had fans talking about her companion. Sara was accompanied by model-turned-politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa, and Reddit is convinced they are dating. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan reveals Amrita Singh's reaction to her breakup) Arjun Pratap Bajwa recently accompanied Sara Ali Khan to Kedarnath

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share pictures from her recent visit to Kedarnath. "Jai Shree Kedar, The flowing of Mandakini, The aarti sounds, A milky ocean, Beyond the clouds," she captioned the carousel post, which contained pictures of the actor praying at the shrine and in other parts of the serene valley. The same day, Arjun posted a couple of pictures from Kedarnath on his Instagram Stories, one of which showed him in front of the shrine. Neither Sara, nor Arjun posted pictures with each other.

However, screengrabs of the two paying obescience at the shrine together emerged on Reddit on Thursday. The picture is from a video posted by an Instagram account that routinely posts pictures and videos from Kedarnath. "Is this Sara's boyfriend...which Reddit was thinking that she is secretly dating," the Reddit post was titled. In the comments, many speculated if the two indeed are dating and referred to Arjun as Sara's boyfriend.

Who is Arjun Bajwa?

Not to be confused with actor Arjan Bajwa, Arjun—who writes his name as Arjun Pratap Bajwa—is a popular model. Arjun is the son of politician Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, currently the Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab. Arjun is also an MMA fighter and has worked in Bollywood, assisting in films like Singh is Bliing. Arjun represented Congress party in 2019 as the ‘the youngest member of the district council of Punjab.’