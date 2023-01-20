Sara Ali poses in all white at Ambani engagement, names Deepika Padukone "#1 in every way'

Sara Ali Khan seemed to have a lovely time at the engagement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Thursday. The actor shared photographs from star-studded party in Mumbai which was attended by the who's who of the city. Wearing a white Manish Malhotra outfit, she posed with the designer himself, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ananya Panday. She also put up an Instagram Story with Deepika Padukone, calling her number one in every way. (Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement: Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan look gorgeous. See pics)

Sara posted a series of photographs from the engagement on Instagram and captioned her post, "All white (white heart emojis) All night (dizzy symbol and half moon emojis)." In the first photo, she posed at the engagement party with designer Manish, Karan and Ananya. The other photos showed her mingling with the other guests at the party. Some fans felt that maybe Sara was posing too much. One Instagram user shared, "It's like Sara just became a statue and others posed with her." While another wondered, "Why it looks like saara photoshopped herself in every photo (laughing face with tears emoji)."

She also put up a separate Instagram Story, adding a photograph with Deepika, tagging her and adding red heart emojis. Sara wrote, "You're just #1 in every way!" The photo showed Sara hugging her. Deepika, who attended the event with husband, actor Ranveer Singh, wore a red sari with an emerald and pearl necklace. Sara and Ranveer starred together in Rohit Shetty's Simmba (2018). Deepika also posed and hung out with mental health counsellor Aanandita Vaghani in a photo shared by designer Suneet Varma on his Instagram Story.

Deepika posed for pictures with Sara and Aanandita at the engagement party.

Sara, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. For this coming year, she has Prime Video's period drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, along with the films Gaslight and an untitled movie with Vicky Kaushal. On Friday, she also announced on her Instagram Story that she began filming for her first shoot of 2023 and shared a short clip with her hair team from inside her vanity van.

