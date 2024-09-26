Sarfira OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan's Soorarai Pottru remake

Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday announced where and when his fans can watch his film Sarfira. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akshay shared details about his film, which will be unveiled on an OTT platform. The film released in theatres on July 12 this year. (Also Read | Radhika Madan addresses 27-year age gap with Sarfira co-star Akshay Kumar, talks about their 'intense chemistry') Sarfira OTT release: Akshay Kumar played the lead role in this film.

Akshay on his film Sarfira

In the nearly one-minute-long video, Akshay said, “Aasmaan ke sapne dekhne ke liye zameen par kisiki permission nahi lagti. Kahani hai ek aam aadmi ki jiska sapna tha har aam aadmi ke liye plane ka safar mumkin karana (To see dreams of the sky, one doesn't need permission on the ground. This is the story of an ordinary man whose dream was to make every ordinary man's journey by plane possible).”

He continued, "Duniya ne rokne ki bohut koshish ki, pankh failane se use mana kiya, use Sarfira bhi kaha, par woh nahi ruka. Kyuki Sarfira woh hota hai jo duniya k banaye huye rules ko todtah hai. (The world tried to stop him, asked him not to spread his wings, and called him Sarfira, but he didn't stop. Because Sarfira is someone who breaks rules made by the world)."

When and where can fans watch Sarfira

"Aesi hi ek Sarfira ki true story aapke dil ko chuhne aarahi hai. Dekhiye meri film Sarfira October 11 se sirf Disney+ Hotstar par (A story similar to such a Sarfira is coming to touch your hearts. Watch my film Sarfira from October 11 only on Disney+ Hotstar)," he concluded.

Akshay captioned the post, "Apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye, #Sarfira hona padta hai (To fulfill dreams, a person has to be Sarfira)! Watch the dreams of a common man soar in Sarfira, streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar from October 11. @DisneyPlusHS."

About Sarfira

The film, helmed by Sudha Kongara, is a captivating story set against the backdrop of India's booming startup culture and aviation industry. It also featured Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas.

Sarfira is produced by the late Aruna Bhatia of Cape of Good Films, Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment, and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment. Sarfira is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Suriya. Soorarai Pottru, released in 2020, won five National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film and Best Actor.