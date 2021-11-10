Satish Kaushik on why people ask him to write his biography

With a number of projects lined up this year, his film Kaagaz getting a good response on OTT and his Haryanvi film bagging a National Award, Satish Kaushik is grateful for such good times. He has as many as six projects in hand for which he has been shooting all over India. “Working with the younger lot is exciting. Today, experienced people have to impress the younger generation too (laughs). This year is keeping me busy as I have some fantastic acting assignments. It is a bit hectic but it has been fun,” he says.

Kaushik’s mantra in life is that his roles should connect with audiences. His performances in films like Udta Punjab (2016), Soorma (2018), Chhalaang (2020) and the web show, Scam 1992, have got him better work in recent times, , he shares. Adding he says, “More than comedy, my character roles have connected with the audiences. Now, I am getting offers to play negative and serious roles as well. Today, audiences want to be surprised by actors and in that process, you have to adapt yourselves. I was able to adapt as a director in Kaagaz and as an actor in my projects as well. Going forward, I am doing a series with director Shaad Ali and my role will shock people.”

On the other hand, the actor who has been in the business for three decades has many interesting experiences and stories. “People ask me, ‘why don’t you write biography?’ When they hear stories and anecdotes about my life, struggle, foothold into films and growth, they find that interesting. 80s were tough when I entered the industry. There was no alternate to entertainment apart from films. Today, there are so many avenues including TV, OTT, events, digital media. I have been thinking about my biography and will definitely work on it. It will be funny and inspiring as the kind of life I had, given a person of my nature, stature and looks got into films, made a name. I did everything possible in entertainment including, acting, writing, direction, production, TV, theatre, OTT, events and even radio.”

Moreover, the filmmaker recently sung a song called Chatar Patar, which is about being old world in this new age. “I have sung songs before including on stage but this was fun to do. I am happy that people have loved it. The idea was to present my thought and my nature with simple lyrics about life. Something that common people can be relatable. Besura admi bhi gaa sake aisa gana,” he quips.