Satish Shah remembered Shammi Kapoor in his last social media post a day before death: ‘You are always around for me’

Actor Satish Shah, best known for his roles Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro among others, passed away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure on October 25. The actor’s sudden demise has left both the industry and his fans in deep shock. Now, the actor’s final social media post has gained widespread attention. (Also read: Veteran actor and comedian Satish Shah, known for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, dies at 74) Satish Shah's last social media post surfaces on the internet after his death.(Sunil Khandare)

Satish Shah's last post

Just a day before his death, on October 24, Satish had penned a heartfelt note remembering the late actor Shammi Kapoor on his birth anniversary. Satish took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a throwback picture of himself and Govinda posing with Shammi Kapoor. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happy B’day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around for me.”

Satish Shah’s death confirmed

Satish’s close friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of the actor’s death through a post featuring a photo and a video message. He wrote in the caption, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired a few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti.”

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia revealed to Hindustan Times that Satish had been unwell for the past few months and had undergone a kidney transplant but later developed an infection. He added that Satish passed away at his Mumbai residence, and although he was rushed to the hospital, it was too late by then.

About Satish Shah

With a career spanning over four decades, Satish Shah established himself as one of the most versatile performers in the Indian entertainment industry. He gained immense popularity through his roles in iconic television shows such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Filmy Chakkar, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where his portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai remains a fan favourite.

Satish began his journey in Bollywood with a small role in the 1970 film Bhagwan Parshuram and later gained recognition for his performances in Umrao Jaan and Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai a decade later. His appearance as a corpse in the cult comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro became one of his most iconic roles on the big screen. He went on to feature in several hit films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Hero No. 1, Main Hoon Na, and Fanaa, among others.