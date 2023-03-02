Shaan Shashank Mishra: Theatre and backend production has been my biggest learning

From theatre to modelling, backend film production and now acting, Doon-lad Shaan Shashank Mishra has gradually climbed the ladder of success.

“Professionally, I started in 2011 but landed in Mumbai in 2020, two days before Janta Curfew. For eight years, I was doing back-stage theatre, plays and film production. Working with NDSians and big names was a great learning experience,” says the NRI Hadsa-2 and Kaun? Who Did It? actor.

To brush-up his skills, he learnt to handle production by working in different department for big films. “I started with line-production in Always Kabhi Kabhi (2011) and Bullett Raja (2015) both shot in Lucknow. I was also in production team for Student of the Year (2012) where I did a small role of Varun Dhawan’s friend. I was also part of production team of Yaara (2020), Dum Laga Kar Haisha (2015) and Hollywood film Land of Gods (2016).”

The actor adds, “Theatre and back-end production has been my biggest learning. Besides, you get to work and learn from experienced actors, directors, writers and crew members. I feel no school of learning can teach you as much as working as a unit member. Now, I am applying all my learning while acting.”

Post lockdown Mishra got into the real grind. “I started with Gandi Baat Season 5. I did multiple episodic. By God’s grace, barring two show Abhay-2 and Choti Sarrdaarni I have done only lead roles. I got biggest recognition with 128-episode show Lovepantii (2021-22) and film Mehak Sugandh (2021).

Talking about his early days he says, “Due to my looks and good built got a chance to do lead in school theatre which fuelled my interest. Then I started doing plays and joined a theatre group. I also won many pageants including Mr IMA (2013) and Mr Uttarakhand (2014-15). I was also state level player in cricket and badminton. My mother is a school principal while father is an advocate so they wanted me to attempt civil service examination but my focus was films,” shares the youngster.

Mishra recently wrapped completed two projects. “I have again played lead for an OTT series Enigma as well as for NRI Hadsa - 4. If all goes well in two months, we will be coming up with a project in Lucknow.”