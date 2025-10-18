Shabana Azmi gives cute 'warning' to new dad Arbaaz Khan as he welcomes daughter Sipaara: ‘She’ll make you dance…'

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has embraced fatherhood once again as he and his wife, Sshura Khan, welcomed their daughter, Sipaara, on October 5. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi congratulated Arbaaz on the arrival of his baby girl and gave him a sweet warning about being a girl dad. Arbaaz Khan celebrated his baby daughter's birth with Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.

Shabana Azmi warns Arbaaz about being a girl dad

On Saturday, Shabana took to Instagram to share a photo with Arbaaz, in which the actor can be seen cutting a cake while Javed Akhtar and others applaud. Sharing the picture, Shabana penned a note that read, “Congratulations #ArbaazKhan on the arrival of #Sipaara. Warning: She will make you dance around her fingers. That’s the birthright of a daughter.”

Arbaaz replied, “More than happy to dance around her little finger. Bahut Bahut Shukriyaa (thanks a lot).”

About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family. In June this year, Arbaaz confirmed Sshura’s pregnancy and expressed his joy at becoming a father again after two decades.

He is already a father to 22-year-old Arhaan Khan, his son from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora. In an interview with the Times of India, Arbaaz spoke about fatherhood, saying, “Everybody tends to be nervous. Any person would feel the nerves; I’m also getting into fatherhood now after some time. It’s a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I’m excited, I’m happy, and I’m looking forward. It’s giving me a new sense of happiness and responsibility. I’m kind of liking that.”

The Khan family hosted an intimate yet grand baby shower for Sshura, which was attended by Salman Khan, Arhaan, and several of Sshura’s industry friends. A few days later, on October 4, Sshura was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, the following day.

When they brought their daughter home, the new parents shared a joint post on Instagram that read, “Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love, Shura and Arbaaz.” In the caption, Sshura added, “Alhamdulillah.”