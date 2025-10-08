Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan reveal daughter's name as Sipaara Khan

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan welcomed a baby girl on Sunday. On Wednesday, Arbaaz and Sshura took to Instagram to share the name of their daughter in a joint post, calling her Sipaara Khan. (Also read: Arbaaz Khan is all smiles as he carries newborn baby girl in his arms, brings her home. Watch) Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have revealed their newborn daughter's name.

Arbaaz and Sshura's daughter

The new parents shared a note on their joint post on Instagram, which read, “Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love Shura and Arbaaz.” In the caption, Sshura wrote, “Alhamdulillah (red heart emoticon).”

Meanwhile, on the same day, Arbaaz was seen with the newborn baby in his arms as he left the hospital premises to bring the baby home. As he was entering his car, he smiled at the paparazzi stationed outside.

About Arbaaz and Sshura

Sshura was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital on Thursday, October 4, few days after the family hosted an intimate baby shower attended by close friends and relatives including Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan. “Both the mom and the baby are fine. It’s an emotional moment for the whole family and they are just happy,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023 at the latter's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to his Instagram account to share the news with a post. "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!," he wrote. The ceremony happened in the presence of close friends and family members.

Arbaaz became a father after two decades. He is already a father to 22-year-old Arhaan Khan, his son from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora.