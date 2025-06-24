Shabana Azmi indulges in PDA in adorable pic with hubby Javed Akhtar: ‘The writer writes oblivious to the scenic beauty’

Actor Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar have been married for over four decades, setting couple goals for all. The actor recently shared a candid picture of her husband deeply engrossed in his writing, with a caption that playfully suggests he is oblivious to the "scenic beauty" around him -- a reference that seems to be a tongue-in-cheek nod to herself. Also read: Shabana Azmi has ‘finally come to terms’ with being more privileged than husband Javed Akhtar: I am Ankur, he is Sholay Fans were delighted with the candid moment, and took to the comment section to express their excitement.

Shabana shares selfie with Javed Akhtar

On Monday, Shabana took to Instagram to share a candid photograph of her husband Javed at work. Sharing the image, Shabana wrote, “The writer writes oblivious to the scenic beauty, but there is peace and serenity in this photo”.

The candid image captures an intimate moment between Shabana and Javed Akhtar. Shabana is seen lounging on vibrant green and yellow cushions, with a relaxed, natural expression, with yellow flowers tucked behind her ear adding a touch of tropical charm. In the background, Javed is deeply engrossed in writing, holding a notebook and pen, dressed casually in a purple polo shirt. The setting appears to be a cosy outdoor deck, exuding a calm vacation-like vibe.

Fans were delighted with the candid moment and took to the comment section to express their excitement. “Javed sahab has you in his heart & mind... Beautiful pic,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Scenic beauty being YOU ma'm !! Lovely picture”. “One of the sweetest pics of you both,” one comment read. One social media user shared, “You guys are so cute”.

About Shabana and Javed

Shabana and Javed tied the knot in 1984. Reportedly, the legendary writer met Shabana for the first time at her father, the famous poet Kaifi Azmi's home. Javed was previously married to Honey Irani. He has two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, from his first marriage.

Shabana was last seen in the web series Dabba Cartel. Fans will see her next in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol, Ali Fazal, and others.