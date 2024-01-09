Shabana Azmi celebrates ‘betu’ Farhan Akhtar's 50th birthday; Honey Irani, Javed Akhtar, Shibani, Zoya and others join

As Farhan Akhtar turned a year older, Shabana Azmi penned a sweet note for him on Instagram. It seems like the Akhtar family celebrated the occasion with a special midnight cake cutting session, which had their loved ones in attendance. From Javed Akhtar to Farhan's mother Honey Irani and sister Zoya Akhtar, it was a full house with Shibani Dandekar's family members as well. Also read: 5 lesser known yet memorable dialogues penned by Farhan Akhtar Farhan Akhtar celebrates 50th birthday with friends and family.

Inside Farhan Akhtar's 50th birthday celebration

In the photo, the birthday boy was all smiles in a black T-shirt with black pants, next to wife Shibani. All of his friends and family smiled for the camera as they came together for the special occasion. Javed Akhtar held Zoya close for the photo, while Honey and Shabana stood next to each other.

Shibani's sister, actor and VJ Anusha Dandekar, was also a part of the celebration with others. Three big birthday cakes, including one in the shape of the number 50, were seen placed on the table. The photo was seemingly clicked at Farhan's house in Mumbai.

Shabana to Farhan

Sharing the photo, Shabana called Farhan ‘betu (son)’ and wrote, “Salgirah mubarak betu FarhanAkhtar. Jeete raho, khush raho bahut saara pyar (Happy birthday son Farhan Akhtar. Live long, stay happy with lots of love).” Soon after Shabana's post was shared, singer-actor Ila Arun commented, “Happy birthday Farhaan.”

Shabana shares a close bond with Farhan, Zoya and Shibani. They are often seen spending time together, and occasionally Honey joins them as well.

Javed Akhtar was married to the former child artiste and writer Honey Irani. Javed and Honey are parents to directors Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. In 1978, they parted ways, and Javed married Shabana Azmi in 1984.

Farhan's career

Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. He made his Bollywood debut as an actor with the musical drama Rock On (2008). He also featured in several other hit films, such as Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, among others.

He is currently gearing up for his directorial comeback with Jee Le Zaraa. The film was announced in 2021, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. He jointly produced the recent Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

