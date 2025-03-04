Shah Rukh Khan attends wedding of Swades director Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark, hugs him. Watch unseen video

Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the wedding of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, and Niyati Kanakia. Several pictures and videos of the actor at the event emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and more attend Ashutosh Gowarikar's son's wedding reception) Shah Rukh Khan attended Konark Gowariker, and Niyati Kanakia's wedding.

Shah Rukh Khan attends Ashutosh Gowariker's son's wedding

In a video, Shah Rukh was seen arriving at the event with his team. He greeted Ashutosh Gowariker with a hug and also had a brief chat with him. Shah Rukh also posed with Konark and Niyati at the event. For the event, Shah Rukh wore a white shirt, a black blazer, a matching tie and trousers. The actor also wore sunglasses.

About Shah Rukh and Ashutosh's projects so far

Shah Rukh and Ashutosh worked together in the films--Chamatkar (1992) and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994). They were also seen together in the 1989 serial Circus. Shah Rukh was also part of Swades (2004) co-written, directed and produced by Ashutosh.

More about Ashutosh's son's wedding festivities

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Gayatri Oberoi, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, and Sidharth Roy Kapur were also part of the wedding festivities. Some of the other celebrities who attended the festivities were Sonali Bendre, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey.

Ashutosh's son Konark tied the knot with Niyati in an intimate wedding ceremony on March 2. Konark, is currently working as an assistant with his father and is yet to make his Bollywood debut as an actor or director. Niyati is the daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia, a real estate magnate and the owner of Kanakia Builders.

About Ashutosh

Ashutosh is one of the most noted filmmakers in Bollywood, having delivered award-winning films like Swades, Lagaan, and Jodhaa Akbar. His most recent film was 2019's Panipat, which starred Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

About Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, directed by Sidharth Anand. Reportedly, his daughter Suhana Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan will also appear in the film.