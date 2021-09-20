Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa, shares photo from Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at home

As Ganesh Chaturthi came to an end on Anant Chaturdashi, Shah Rukh Khan bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa. He took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the festivities at his house.

Posting a photo of an idol of Lord Ganesha, he wrote, “May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year… Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!”

Every year, Shah Rukh celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. He often shares pictures of his youngest child, AbRam, praying to Lord Ganesha. In 2018, the actor revealed that the eight-year-old referred to the deity as ‘Ganpati Pappa’.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh to announce his next film as an actor. He was last seen on the big screen in Zero, in 2018. While he has been busy with his production ventures, he took a break from acting for a while.

Shah Rukh has been shooting for his comeback film, an action-thriller titled Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is yet to be officially announced.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s name has been associated with a number of other projects as well. It is being said that he has signed Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s next, in which he will cast opposite Nayanthara. He is also rumoured to be doing Rajkumar Hirani’s next. However, there is no confirmation yet on any of these projects.

Earlier this year, during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Shah Rukh suggested that his next film will take a while to release. “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience,” he said, without divulging any further details.

Shah Rukh also teased a project with Disney+ Hotstar. He has been featuring in ads for the streaming giant, leaving fans speculating that he will soon announce his digital debut.