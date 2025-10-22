Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Diwali with Gauri Khan’s team, impressed internet calls him ‘ultimate green flag’

For Shah Rukh Khan, Diwali was all about making the day special for his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. This year, the actor joined Gauri and her team for the celebrations, and the internet can’t get enough of the gesture with many calling him the ultimate “green flag.” Shah Rukh Khan took time out to celebrate Diwali with Gauri Khan's team.

Shah Rukh’s Diwali celebrations

Several images of Shah Rukh taking a break from his work and celebrating Diwali with Gauri’s team have surfaced on social media.

In one image, Shah Rukh is seen standing at the center of the group. The superstar is dressed in a casual white shirt and dark trousers. The team, dressed in vibrant festive attire, with women in saris and lehengas and men in traditional kurtas, beams with joy beside him. The background features a staircase and warm lighting.

Social media users couldn’t stop gushing over the photos of Shah Rukh celebrating the festival of lights with Gauri Khan’s design team. “Good looks…good looks and only good looks,” one fan wrote, with another mentioning, “He looks sooooo dashing.”

“King of Hearts,” one shared, with one writing, “Biggest green flag”. “Most humble person,” one comment read. Another shared, “Diwali vibes shining bright with Shah Rukh Khan at Gauri Khan Designs, where elegance meets festive glow.”

On Monday, Shah Rukh took to Instagram to send Diwali greetings to all his fans and well-wishers through a post. He shared a glimpse of Gauri performing Diwali puja. The image captures her from behind, showing a partial view of her head, with the idol subtly visible in the background as she performs the puja.

“Happy Diwali to everyone! May Goddess Lakshmi ji bless you with prosperity and happiness. Wishing love, light and peace to all,” Shah Rukh wrote with the image.

Shah Rukh Khan's next project

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. He also made a cameo appearance in his son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Next, he will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, which marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. The film boasts a large ensemble cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal. It is set to release in 2026.