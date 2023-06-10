Shah Rukh Khan greets cheering fans outside Mannat. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans gathered outside his home Mannat as he stepped out to greet them. The superstar's fans were spotted cheering and dancing outside the gates of Mannat, hoping to catch a glimpse of him. Their prayers were answered soon. (Also read: Pathaan review) Shah Rukh Khan stepped out to his balcony once again to greet fans.

Why did Shah Rukh step out today?

Shah Rukh often makes appearances on the balcony of his famous house on Eid, his birthday or any other special occasion. This time, it's the television release of his film Pathaan that seemingly brought him out of his home. Earlier in the day, a troupe of dancers was seen performing to the film's songs, wearing T-shirts promoting the film's release on Star Gold.

Shah Rukh was seen wearing a D'Yavol hoodie in white and blue jeans. The brand is owned by his son Aryan Khan. Seeing him, fans began cheering and shouting his name and some even danced in joy at the Bandstand. Watch:

Pathaan's theatrical success

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, earning more than ₹1000 crore. It will also soon release in Russia and CIS countries including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan..

On receiving abundant love for Pathaan, SRK had tweeted, "'ITS NOT THE BUSINESS....ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL'. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don't take it personally....it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind."

What is Pathaan about

Pathaan, a mega comeback vehicle for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, is an important step in YRF’s spy franchise where characters from different films will cross paths at some point.

The film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan.

