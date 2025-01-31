‘Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan will never age’, say fans as AI imagines Indian superstars in their old age

Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and Salman Khan continue to captivate audiences with their performances and on-screen charm. But have you ever wondered how they might look in their old age? Well, an AI artist has made that imagination a reality! In a fascinating experiment, an artist has used AI to predict how some of Bollywood and South cinema’s biggest stars might appear as they age. AI imagines how Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik and Salman Khan would look like in their old age.(Instagram/@multiversematrix)

AI imagines Indian superstars in their old ages

On January 30, AI artist Joseph took to Instagram to share a video featuring AI-generated images of stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Mohanlal, Ram Charan, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Shetty, Trisha Krishnan, Alia Bhatt, and Tamannaah Bhatia as elderly versions of themselves, complete with wrinkles and white hair. According to the AI, Aamir Khan and Prabhas would go bald, while Shah Rukh Khan retained his signature charm, and Salman Khan impressively maintained his abs even in old age. Sharing the video, the creator captioned it, "Stars fade, stories remain."

Internet reacts

Fans were both amazed and amused by the AI-generated transformations, flooding the comments section with their reactions. One fan wrote, "Shah Rukh still looks the same!" Another added, "I was waiting for Salman Khan’s part, and it was impressive. Hrithik and Shah Rukh were perfect too." A third comment read, "Salman is like the lord of all avatars!" Another user joked, "Shah Rukh and Hrithik will never age."

Fans particularly loved the AI version of an elderly Mahesh Babu, while Aishwarya Rai’s 'regal' appearance in her aged avatar received high praise. One admirer commented, "She still looks like royalty!" However, some fans were disappointed with the AI renditions of Deepika Padukone and Trisha Krishnan, while the transformations of Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Prabhas seemed to go unnoticed.

Shah Rukh on his Youthful appearance

In a recent event, Shah Rukh Khan, who will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, recently reflected on his youthful appearance despite approaching 60 this year. The superstar humorously remarked, "I am turning 60 this year, but damn, I still look 30! I just want to say… ‘Main kuch cheezein bhool jaata hoon yaar’ (I forget a few things)." Fans couldn't agree more!