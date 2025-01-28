Shah Rukh Khan has an adorable request for ‘friends’ Allu Arjun, Vijay, Yash: ‘They need to stop dancing so fast’. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended and entertained fans at an event held at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday. Pictures and videos have been doing rounds on social media, with one video showing him calling these south Indian stars his ‘friends’. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan says he 'looks like 30' even though he will be 60; talks about King director Sidharth Anand being strict) Shah Rukh Khan entertained fans at the Global Village in Dubai over the weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan on his friends from the south

One video posted by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) sees Shah Rukh smiling as people cheer him on. He addressed people from Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, “I have a lot of friends (from south India). Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Yash, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Thalapathy, Rajini(kanth) sir, Kamal (Haasan) sir…but I have one request for them. They need to stop dancing so fast; it’s hard for me to keep up with them.” Fans were thrilled to see him name these actors as his friends, with numerous fan pages of these actors also sharing the video.

Shah Rukh Khan on his upcoming work

At the event, Shah Rukh also spoke about his upcoming film King with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Confirming that he has taken over the project from Sujoy Ghosh, he said, “I'm not just shooting it here; I'm shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director, who is Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.' So I can't tell you but I can assure you it will entertain you, you will have fun.”

King will reportedly also star Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The makers are yet to officially announce the project and the cast. The actor was last seen in the 2023 film Dunki.