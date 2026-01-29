Shah Rukh Khan 'immediately agrees' as CISF official asks him to take off his sunglasses at airport, fans hail ‘king’

At the gate, the official, smiling, checked his documents. He then asked Shah Rukh to take off his "goggles", which the actor immediately did. Shah Rukh seemingly asked the person if everything was fine. The official nodded his head, smiled and gave Shah Rukh his documents. The actor then patted the official's arm before walking inside.

In a video, Shah Rukh got out of his car and headed towards the terminal entrance. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue hoodie and trousers. The actor also opted for a black beanie, wore dark sunglasses and carried a bag.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan flew out of Mumbai early on Thursday morning. Several videos and photos of the actor at the Mumbai airport surfaced on social media platforms. What caught fans' eyes was his interaction with a CISF official at the terminal gate.

Fans hail ‘king’ Reacting to the video, a fan said, "He is king for a reason. He did as he was asked to do. And also made the person's day." A person wrote, "The CISF official did his job even if it was one of the biggest celebrities in front of him. That's commendable." "This is adorable! Big praise for both of them," a comment read. An Instagram user said, "He immediately obliges and agrees to the CISF official. No tantrum."

As per Gulf News, he travelled to Dubai as he will be honoured with the Global Style Icon award at the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards. It is scheduled to take place from January 29-30 at the Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion.

About Shah Rukh's new projects Fans will see him next in Sidharth Anand's King. It will also star Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in 2026.

Shah Rukh will lend his voice to the fireworks show, The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky, during the cruise's inaugural sail in Singapore on March 10. As quoted by news agency PTI, Shah Rukh had said, "The Lion King will always hold a special place in my heart, and its timeless messages of bravery and hope continue to resonate across generations. With my family and I having been a part of this incredible story before, narrating this new reimagining feels like a full-circle moment and a true passion project."

"The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky is a tribute to the power of family and community and perfectly mirrors the magic that those vacationing onboard the Disney Adventure will experience. I can’t wait for fans and families to join in this beautiful celebration of the circle of life," he had added.