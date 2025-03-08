Shah Rukh Khan is stylish, sassy Rajasthani cop in hilarious new ad. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has donned the police uniform once again, but not for Jawan 2. The actor put his Azad-Vikram Rathore mode on--but with a Rajasthani spin--in a new ad. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shows off his ‘dum’ in new soft drink ad; fans ask him not to endorse aerated drinks) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the ad.

Back on duty

The ad for an automotive lubricant brand features Shah Rukh Khan as a Rajasthani cop with immeasurable swag. Two bank officials come pleading to his police station, asking for help with two dacoits on the run. The inspector, with his shirt buttons popped open almost to his navel and stylish aviators on his eyes, is ready for the job.

Shah Rukh then gets on his bike and chases down the looters, successfully nabbing them with little effort. Watch it here:

The actor's fans loved his policeman avatar once again. “He makes a simple ad more than an ad. I tend to watch them over and over. I love everything this man does,” wrote a person. “Shakti movie yad aayi kisi ko (Who else was reminded of Shakti movie)?,” asked another. A fan commented, “bhai isko kehte he acting 😍😍😍😍 aur aaj kal ke kids (Now this is acting and not what these young kids are doing these days).”

What's Shah Rukh been upto

Shah Rukh may not release a movie every year but he does keep showing off his acting chops regularly in ads. His next release will be King which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan.

Right now, Shah Rukh is in Jaipur to attend the IIFA awards this weekend. He was spotted at the Jaipur airport waving to a big crows of fans as he landed in the city on Friday.

The 25th edition of IIFA will take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event will also feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. The event will also see legendary MMA fighter Anthony Pettis making a special appearance.