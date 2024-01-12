Reddit reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's ‘humble gesture towards nervous ISRO scientist’. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan met Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists at a recent event. They also posed together for photos on stage at the CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year 2023 event on Wednesday. Now, a video of their interaction has surfaced, and many are praising Shah Rukh for making sure ‘shy ISRO scientist’ Palanivel Veeramuthuvel, who served as the project director of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, did not remain in the background during group photos. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan 'begs' Mani Ratnam for a movie Shah Rukh Khan praised for including 'shy' ISRO scientist in group photo.

Reddit reacts to SRK's wholesome video

Sharing a clip from the event on Reddit, a person wrote, "This humble act of Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) went unnoticed. An ISRO scientist was offering his place to him (SRK) during the group photograph and was going to stand somewhere else as he was too nervous in front of him. But SRK pulled him back to stand alongside him. What a man."

Reacting to the clip, a Redditor wrote, "The ISRO scientist you are pointing at is Mr Palanivel Veeramuthuvel, Director of Chandrayaan-3 mission. Yeah nice gesture by SRK." Another said, “This gentleman asked for a photo with SRK! He completed the successful Chandrayaan mission and asked for SRK’s photo. It’s so sweet. And being so humble to offer his place in the middle. Great gesture on SRK’s part also to pull him back at his place in the centre!”

'This is why he’s King Khan'

Praising Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Dunki, a person also said, "I wasn’t an SRK fan growing up. I never found him good looking. But man as I am growing up, I like him so much more. I can listen to him for so long. And somehow I find him very cute and handsome now. That is SRK." One more wrote, "Even if it is an 'act' it is still something good. Some actors have no awareness." Another commented, "This is why he’s King Khan."

A fan praised the actor, writing, "No matter what, he cares about people beyond those who are dying fans of him outside his house. And that’s rare these days..." A person also wrote, "It's been two days, this thing actually went unnoticed. And if you keep track of events, many people don't show basic decency during photographs and focus on taking limelight without caring about others..."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place