Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor's Dil Toh Pagal Hai to re-release in theatres on this date

ANI |
Feb 24, 2025 06:59 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karisma Kapoor, are all set to bring the ‘era of pure romance’ back to theatres with Dil Toh Pagal Hai's re-release. 

Movie buffs, get ready to conclude February, the month of love, on a romantic yet nostalgic note by rewatching Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Dil To Pagal' on the big screen.

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor's Dil Toh Pagal Hai to re-release in theatres.
Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor's Dil Toh Pagal Hai to re-release in theatres.

(Also Read: ‘Ye haraam hai mere liye’: How Shah Rukh Khan refused to charge interest for money he loaned for a movie)

Hopping on the trend of re-releases, Yash Raj Films on Monday announced that Dil To Pagal, which also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, will hit the theatres again on February 28.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai re-release date

"The era of pure romance and love is coming back to the theatres this week! Rewatch Dil To Pagal Hai from 28th February @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia," a post on YRF's official Instagram handle read.

Fans express excitement

This particular update has left moviegoers extremely excited. Chiming in the comment section, a social media user wrote, “Yaay... my favourite movie.” “Wow...can't wait to watch it again,' another user wrote. Another commented, “Must watch to know what real Indian cinema is filled with great music and , performances, especially Karishma Kapoor.”

About Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Directed by Yash Chopra, 'Dil To Pagal' was originally released in 1997. Akshay Kumar played a special cameo in the film. The film received three National awards for providing the best wholesome entertainment, Best Supporting Actress (Karisma Kapoor) and for Best Choreography (Shaimak Davar). The film was about a romance that unfolded the story of dancers portrayed by SRK, Madhuri, and Karisma who find themselves entangled in a love triangle.

'Dil To Pagal Hai' was released almost thirty years ago, and to this day, it is etched in people's hearts and minds. One can't even forget the film's evergreen songs sung by India's nightingale Lata Manageshkar. Be it the title track 'Dil To Pagal Hai' or 'Bholi Si Surat' or 'Dholna', Mangeshkar's magical voice treated the audience to memorable songs that still feel as fresh as ever. (ANI)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On