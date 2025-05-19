‘Baby’ Shah Rukh Khan makes goofy poses, clicks pics during train journey with friends 35 years ago

Shah Rukh Khan moved to Mumbai from Delhi in the early 90s to become an actor. Before he shifted base, he was part of the theatre scene in Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan also spent his time with his theatre friends and even travelled with them from Delhi to Kolkata. Taking to Instagram recently, actor Amar Talwar shared a bunch of unseen photos from their trip 35 years ago. (Also Read | Young Shah Rukh Khan looks swoon-worthy in unseen pictures from before he entered Bollywood and became a star) Shah Rukh Khan took a train journey with his friends in the early 90s.

Check out unseen young pics of Shah Rukh Khan

In the black-and-white pictures, Shah Rukh was seen standing near the door of the train as he smiled and clicked photos. Shah Rukh was also seen staring out of the train in a few pictures. In a photo, all of them deboarded at a station and enjoyed the view while Shah Rukh clicked pictures.

They also made goofy poses for the camera. His friends included Divya Seth and late Rituraj Singh among many others. Sharing the photos, Amar captioned the post, "More from that train ride 35 years ago ...Delhi to Kolkata...Divya and Dipika and Shahrukh and Sanjoy and Deepak and Rituraj and Benny and Mohit and I behind the camera and where the hell was Barry?"

Fans react to Shah Rukh's photos

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "So he came to Kolkata from Delhi for the first time in 1990...all before he went to Mumbai to try to act in films. Every legendary actor has their starting somewhere or the other." A person wrote, “SRK was the main character even then.”

A comment read, "From here to the TOP. What a journey it must have been." An Instagram user said, "Omg how young he is, thank you for sharing, sir. SRK always had an aura!" Amar is famous for playing Raj ‘GJ’ Singh in the 1994 TV show Shanti with Mandira Bedi. He was also part of films such as Bhoot and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

About Shah Rukh’s career

His acting career began in 1988 with the TV show Fauji. He later acted in shows such as Circus and Idiot. Shah Rukh debuted with Deewana in 1992, and later acted in films including Chamatkar and King Uncle. In 2023, he starred in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He will soon star in Siddharth Anand’s King with his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan as his co-stars.