Shah Rukh Khan now a billionaire with $1.4 billion fortune

MUMBAI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan has become a billionaire with a fortune of ₹12,490 crore, according to a list of the wealthiest people published on Wednesday. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan hosts a preview of his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Netflix’s series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, in Mumbai on 20 August (AFP)

Khan and his family, who run Red Chillies Entertainment and also have business interests in diverse fields, including co-owning an IPL franchise and stakes in alcohol companies, is the richest Bollywood celebrity, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Juhi Chawla, SRK’s co-star in several memorable films, including Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr and Yes Boss, and also a business partner in several ventures, such as the Kolkata Knight Riders cricket team, has a fortune of ₹7,790 crore.

Chawla and her family have the second-biggest fortune among celebrities, according to the list. Hrithik Roshan, whose business interests include lifestyle and fitness brand HRX, comes third with a fortune of ₹2,160 crore.

Karan Johar has amassed a fortune of ₹1,880 crore with the Dharma Productions banner raking in the funds for him.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family’s wealth has been pegged at ₹1,630 crore by the report, which attributed the superstar’s investments for the path to riches.

SRK’s wealth is primarily driven by Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company he established in 2002.

Over the years, the company has delivered several hit projects such as Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Jawan, and the recently released series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by his son Aryan Khan.

“The cumulative wealth of India’s richest climbed to ₹167 lakh crore, with 1,044 individuals gaining wealth versus 643 losing, showing that the wealth-creation engine remains strong. The surge came from tech, industrial products, automobiles, infrastructure, jewellery and real estate, powered by domestic demand, policy-driven manufacturing growth, and a vibrant stock market. India now has 358 dollar-billionaires, up from 200 five years ago, together holding wealth equal to nearly half of India’s GDP. Optimism is reflected in the rise of first-generation founders, regional hubs beyond metros, and new-age sectors reshaping the economy,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher, Hurun India.

The findings are part of the 14th edition of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.