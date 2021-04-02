Shah Rukh Khan offers to help expectant mother's with baby names: 'At least I will get some work'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan chatted with acid attack survivors, during a virtual meet, where he remembered his mother, discussed baby names, sang and encouraged the women.

On Friday, Shah Rukh retweeted a video shared by the Meer Foundation, with the caption, "Can't wait to meet these lovely women in person soon. Much love to my team at @MeerFoundation for bringing a small part of the family together to catch up & chat. Until we meet again.... In the meantime, stay safe & love you all!"

Meer Foundation tweeted the video with caption, "#MeerFoundation hosted a virtual meet for our acid attack survivors with @iamsrk. It's the first of many endeavours #ToGETherStronger & empowered this 2021. Watch the full video to feel their excitement radiate through the screen".

In the nearly 10-minute-long video, Shah Rukh greeted everyone present at the meet, individually asking about their well-being.

A woman flaunted her henna tattoo of SRK's photo and Shah Rukh recalled how his mom used to apply henna on his hand during the summer months in Delhi. While chatting with a newlywed, he joked that she could have waited a bit and married him. After congratulating her, he joked, "You should have waited a little bit longer then I would have married you." He then said, "God bless you."

Reacting to this, another survivor pulled his leg, saying that she is still unmarried. A smiling SRK asked her to fix the date and to let him know, adding that had the Covid-19 pandemic not been there he would have gone to her right now. She later asked him to sing a song from the film Main Hoon Na for her, and he obliged.

While talking to expecting mothers, the actor discussed baby names and even joked about selecting one for them, adding that he is very good at it. He joked that at least he will get to do some work as currently he has nothing much to do.

One of the mothers said, "Sir, I will send you two-three names and you please select one from there and tell me. I'll keep that." Replying to this he said, "Yes, yes I keep very good names. So please send me the names." He then said, "Whatever you like, whatever is suggested according to religious customs keep that."

Host Shaheen said, "After this there will be a line of people waiting for you to name their children." Shah Rukh Khan replied, "That's not a problem; at least I will get some work to do as I have nothing to do now."

