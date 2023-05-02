Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Aryan Khan's luxury brand collection gets sold out within a day

Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Aryan Khan's luxury brand collection gets sold out within a day

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 02, 2023 08:15 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan shared Aryan Khan's post about his brand collection getting sold out within a day, on his Instagram Stories.

Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand sold out within a day despite some objecting to the sky-high prices of jackets and T-shirts. Aryan had unveiled the collection on April 30 amid much anticipation. His first ad also marked his directorial debut and featured none other than his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan. Also read: Aryan Khan reveals what he did when dad Shah Rukh Khan had a different input on how to shoot their D’YAVOL X ad

Shah Rukh Khan posed with Aryan in their first ad for the streetwear brand.
After the collection dropped on April 30, Aryan posted a message on May 1 that it had sold out. It read: "Thank you for the ride. We're all sold out. Stay tuned for the next one." Shah Rukh shared Aryan's post on his Instagram Stories as well. The brand offered jackets at whopping prices of 2 lakh and T-shirts worth 24000. Many roasted the brand on social media for its sky-high prices.

Shah Rukh Khan shared Aryan Khan's post.
As soon as the collection had appeared on the website, many complained of not being able to access it. Giving a clarification on the same, the brand handle tweeted, "We're experiencing very high volumes of traffic and checkouts. Please bear with us." It was soon made available to the customers.

Before the arrival of the collection, the brand commercial brought Shah Rukh and Aryan on screen together for the first time. It showed Aryan cutting down a few words like ‘timeless’ on a blackboard and after a few attempts, slashing the blackboard with a paintbrush dipped in red colour. As he walked out, Shah Rukh entered the room and observed the blackboard. He picked up the paintbrush and added another slash to make the alphabet X on the blackboard, which symbolises the brand name of D-yoval X. The ad ended with Shah Rukh looking into the camera as he sat holding the paintbrush in his hands.

Aryan, 25, will now be directing his debut web series, also written by him. He is the eldest child of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. The couple also have a younger daughter, Suhana Khan, 22, and 9-year-old son Abram Khan.

