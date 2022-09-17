Shah Rukh Khan requests PM Narendra Modi to 'take a day off' in his birthday wish: 'Enjoy your birthday, sir'

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a sweet birthday note for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he requested the leader to take a day off from work. PM Modi turned 72 on September 17, and several celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar took to social media to wish him on the occasion. Shah Rukh also took to his Twitter account on Saturday afternoon to wish the Prime Minister on the special occasion. Also Read| Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor wish PM Modi on birthday: 'Harbinger of acche din'

In his tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday."

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday wish for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar shared a picture with Narendra Modi as he wished him on his birthday. The actor wrote, "Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead."

Kangana Ranaut called the Prime Minister the 'most powerful man on this planet' in her birthday wish. Sharing a picture of them from an event on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey… we wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, Like Gandhi, you are immortal.”

Anupam Kher also wished PM Modi on his birthday, and prayed for his long and healthy life in his tweet. Anil Kapoor too shared pictures from his meeting with PM Modi and wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined... the harbinger of acche din (good days), the leader of our proud nation." Ajay Devgn and Sunny Deol also wished the Prime Minister on the occasion through social media.

