Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is a glamorous star in black dress, Navya Nanda can't help but admire. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana has shared a couple of glamorous pictures on Instagram. Along with her fans, her friends such as Navya Naveli Nanda were also full of praise for her.

Suhana shared the two pictures with just an emoji. The pictures showed her in a black dress with a low neckline. Her light makeup and the slim gold chain around her neck gave it a vintage look. Suhana had her hair pulled back.





Among those to reacted to the pictures was her childhood friend and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda. She wrote in caption "ooooooo" to express her admiration. Suhana's cousin and niece of Gauri Khan, Alia Chhiba, also responded to the picture and wrote "aw cuteeee" in the comments box.

Many of her fans also wrote in admiration. One reacted: "Okay cheekbones." Many others wrote "cuteee", "oh my" and "gorgeous" to express their sentiments.

Suhana, who is studying films in New York, often shares glamorous pictures online. Once in a while, she has also shared proof of her acting skills. In August last year, while she was in Mumbai during the lockdown, she had shared pictures of her different moods. She wrote, "Congrats if u haven't seen me crying ~ quarantine filming." One of the pictures showed her in tears while the other showed in a reflective mood.

While it is widely accepted that Suhana will join films, her dad Shah Rukh had made it clear that his children will first have to learn the craft before taking the plunge. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

