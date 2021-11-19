Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan reaches NCB office to mark attendance, first appearance since birthday. Watch

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to mark attendance. This is his first appearance in front of the NCB since his birthday on November 12.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, Aryan Khan was seen getting off his car near the NCB office. He walked into the premises without stopping for reporters or the paparazzi. Aryan sported a white full sleeve T-shirt with moss coloured pants and sneakers. He also had a black mask on.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Stay strong Aryan. We stand with you future superstar." Another person also wrote, "So sad. This is a pain to visit the office every now and then for doing nothing. Stay strong Aryan."

Aryan Khan is out on bail in an alleged drugs seizure case and has to appear weekly before the NCB as instructed by the Bombay High Court. Last month, the court had asked him to mark presence before the anti-drugs agency every Friday while granting him bail. The NCB had arrested Aryan and several others after raiding a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

As Aryan Khan turned 24 years old last week, his sister Suhana Khan and cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba extended birthday wishes on their social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a throwback picture from their childhood days, adding a little crown emoji on Aryan's head. She added a message, "Happy birthday to the two most loving and inspiring people @namitachhiba @___aryan___."

Suhana reshared this picture on her Instagram Story and added a red heart emoji. Arjun also took to his Instagram Stories and shared birthday wishes for both his mother Namita Chhiba and cousin Aryan.

Sharing pictures with Namita and Aryan, he wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful...." Arjun and Alia are the children of Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhiba.