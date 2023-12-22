Shah Rukh Khan says his next film will start in 2024, wants it to be 'more age-real'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared details about his next film, which he wants to be ‘age-real’. Speaking with Raya Abirached, Shah Rukh also said that 'it does get a litttle tiring trying to bring in that kind of charm which existed 20 years ago'. The actor also spoke about what made him choose Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki. (Also Read | Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's story is Rajkumar Hirani's Veer-Zaara, but where's the love?) Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Dunki.(PTI)

Shah Rukh talks about his next film

Talking about his next film, Shah Rukh said, "I will start one in March, April now. I am attempting now to do a film which is more age-real to me, and play it still as the protagonist and as the star of the film. I think one of the few things in Indian films we missed out on is people can play the age and play the star still....Because it does get a little tiring trying to bring in that kind of charm which existed 20 years ago what I used to do. I think I may have a new charm which is more age-centric. I'd like to do another action film."

Shah Rukh on Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani

Speaking about Dunki and Rajkumar, Shah Rukh said, "It’s a very heartfelt film. It's about coming back home, it's about life, it's about things that take us away from home. To be honest, what draws you to a Rajkumar Hirani film is Rajkumar Hirani." Shah Rukh also said that how he had agreed to do Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots, but there were health and timing issues.

About Dunki

Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, released in theatres on Thursday. It raked in ₹30 crore nett at the domestic box office on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.com. Dunki is a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight'. It also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki has been directed from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

The film marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan. The day one earnings of Dunki are significantly lower than both Pathaan and Jawan, which had amassed ₹55 crore and ₹65.5 crore nett respectively on their opening days in India. The two movies went on to earn over ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

