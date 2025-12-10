Shah Rukh Khan says parents' death changed his life: ‘Mujhe laga woh tara ban chuke hain’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended an event in Dubai, where he spoke about the turning point in his early life. The 60-year-old revealed that the experience that changed everything for him happened even before he entered Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King.

Shah Rukh looks back

Shah Rukh looked back at his life when he joined his friend Farah Khan at the launch of a commercial tower in Dubai named after him at a glitzy event.

“My life changing moment, Farah, because we are talking about that, was the passing away of my parents at a very young age. I thought they had become stars in the sky. Mujhe laga woh tara ban chuke hain and they will not be able to see me,” Shah Rukh confessed.

The actor continued, “So, I worked harder to become a bigger person. God has been very kind. I just put a bronze statue of myself from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in London. I won a National Award, and now I have a building in Dubai which is my name. The idea was to become so big on Earth that my parents can see me from heaven. For me, that is the life changing moment.”

Following this, Farah said, “This (referring to the tower) is as close to the sky as one can get.”

Shah Rukh responded by saying, “I hope they can see me from there.”

Shah Rukh’s father Taj Mohammed died of cancer when the actor was 14. Shah Rukh lost his mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, when he was 24. Shah Rukh is married to interior designer Gauri Khan with whom he shares three children: son Aryan Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan.

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh will next be seen in King. The makers of his upcoming film unveiled its much-awaited first look on his birthday last month. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is helmed by director Siddharth Anand and is slated for a 2026 release. The action-packed ensemble also features Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.