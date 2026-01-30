Shah Rukh Khan sends good wishes to Rani Mukerji for Mardaani 3: 'You will be feisty in film like you are in real world'

A comment read, “Mardaani isn’t just a film, it’s a statement. And Rani carries it with quiet authority.” "So heartfelt. Rani truly embodies strength and compassion. Can’t wait to see her bring that fire back in Mardaani 3," tweeted a person. An X user wrote, "Your strength and courage in real life make Mardaani 3 even more powerful. All the best, Rani." "You two should do a film together soon," a person said.

On X, he simply wrote, "Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too. @yrf #Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji." Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Strong women written well and performed better hits different.”

Actor Shah Rukh Khan extended his best wishes to Rani Mukerji for the release of her latest film, Mardaani 3. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Shah Rukh praised Rani Mukerji for being strong and compassionate both on screen and in real life.

Earlier, actor Salman Khan also gave a shoutout to Rani. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared a poster of the action thriller featuring Rani. He simply wrote, “#Mardaani.”

About Mardaani 3 Backed by Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 sees Rani reprise her role as the fearless police officer ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy as she investigates the disappearance of dozens of young girls across multiple locations.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film released in theatres on Friday. As the investigation widens, Shivani uncovers a deeply entrenched human trafficking racket operating and leads her to a formidable antagonist, Amma. The film also stars Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

The film marks the third instalment in the popular Mardaani franchise. The Mardaani series began with the 2014 film and was followed by Mardaani 2 in 2019.

Shah Rukh and Rani have starred together in several popular films over the years, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Chalte Chalte. In 2025, the two won their first National Film Awards. Shah Rukh received the best actor honour for his performance in Jawan, while Rani received the award for best actress for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.