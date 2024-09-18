Shah Rukh Khan sports a leather jacket and denims as he returns to Mumbai, fans hail ‘OG Don’. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai early on Wednesday morning from his recent trip to an unknown location. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the Mumbai airport emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | King vs Love & War: Shah Rukh Khan to clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali again on Eid 2026) Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Shah Rukh spotted at Mumbai airport

In a clip posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, the actor was seen exiting the airport terminal with his manager, Pooja Dadlani and his security team. For the travel, Shah Rukh wore a brown leather jacket under a T-shirt, denims and shoes. He also wore a cap, a dark sunglasses and carried a bag. The actor didn't pose for the camera but walked out of the building and got inside his car.

Fans hail actor

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The OG Don." "I feel happy when I see you, King Shah Rukh Khan. I love you forever, you are my whole life," a person wrote. "That's the Don," read a comment. "Royal entry of King Of Bollywood," said an Instagram user. "Welcome back, king!" commented another person.

Shah Rukh to host IIFA Awards

Shah Rukh will be next seen as the host of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024. The three-day award gala, returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the third consecutive year and will be held from September 27 to 29. Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, and Rana Daggubati will join Shah Rukh on the stage as a host. There will also be performances by veteran actor Rekha and stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

Shah Rukh on hosting event

"I'm so privileged to be hosting this show with Vicky and Karan, and all the amazing talent. Some of us are present here this evening. And of course, there's going to be great performances to follow. There's going to be Shahid, Vicky, Jahnvi, Kriti, and of course, the most wonderful star of them all, Rekha ji," Shah Rukh had recently said at the press conference of the IIFA Awards in Mumbai.

The actor, who is returning to the IIFA stage as a host after almost a decade, said he wanted to present all editions of the awards show but the dates didn't match. "They called me once to host (IIFA), they are calling me back after 10 years," he had said.

Shah Rukh's films

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It released in theatres last year. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

He will be next seen in the crime drama King, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, and co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. It'll also star Abhishek Bachchan (as the chief antagonist), Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma.