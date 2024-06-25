Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan play cricket in London before they start shooting for King. See viral pic

Shah Rukh Khan seems to be enjoying his time off in London. He's vacationing with his family in the city before he starts shooting for his next King, with daughter Suhana Khan. Before the two share the screen space, they were seen playing cricket during their vacation. (Also Read: Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Beverly Hills mansion where you can stay for ₹2 lakh per night) Shah Rukh Khan plays cricket with Suhana Khan and others in London

Shah Rukh, Suhana in London

In a picture gone viral on social media, Shah Rukh and Suhana can be seen playing cricket in an open, green field. Shah Rukh, spotted in a dark blue T-shirt, grey track pants, and a black baseball cap, watches closely as his daughter holds the bat firmly. She's wearing a beige trench coat.

It looks like the same trench coat that she shared pictures in on her Instagram handle on Sunday. She channeled her inner Poo from Karan Johar's 2001 iconic family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the pictures, Suhana looked elegant in a short denim dress paired with a stylish trench coat to combat the chilly weather. She accessorised with black sunglasses and a luxury handbag, adding a touch of glamour as she posed with a delicate white flower.

KKR win

Shah Rukh also visited Italy earlier this month with his family, including Suhana. She dropped a bunch of pictures from the trip, where she was also accompanied by childhood friends and fellow actors Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. They were also seen cheering for Shah Rukh's Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders during the tournament last month in its matches in both Kolkata and Mumbai. KKR emerged as the winner of this edition of IPL, leading to Shah Rukh sharing an intimate, emotional moment with his family – wife Gauri Khan, Suhana, and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

Shah Rukh, last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in December 2023, will soon start shooting for his next, Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller King. Produced by Shah Rukh's banner Red Chillies Entertainment, King will also star Suhana in her theatrical debut. Suhana made her acting debut as Veronica Lodge in Zoya Akhtar's period coming of age film The Archies on Netflix India last December.