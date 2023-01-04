Shah Rukh Khan talks about ‘unsavoury behaviour’ on Twitter as he completes 13 years on the app

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating 13 years on Twitter on Wednesday. He took to the micro-blogging app to share his thoughts on completing 13 years. Not only he talked about the good things about the app but also mentioned the ‘unsavoury’ bits.

Sharing a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, he wrote, “Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan”

Shah Rukh's fans and followers wished him on the anniversary. “Thank u always for taking a minute of ur life to thank us and appreciate all the love that u already deserve, ur tweet means so much,” wrote a fan. “We love you so much king & we would like to see you in Middle east a lot with the promotions of your upcoming films,” commented another.

Shah Rukh will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Recently, The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had directed the producers of the film to implement "changes" in the movie, including its songs, in accordance with board guidelines, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said.

"The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release,” Prasoon said in a statement to PTI.

Pathaan has been battling controversy and calls for a ban after the release of its song Besharam Rang, also featuring Deepika Padukone, on December 12. A sequence in the song showing Deepika in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments".

Pathaan releases on January 25 and the trailer will reportedly be out on January 10.

