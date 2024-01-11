Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for a successful 2023: ‘You came in hoards to support me and my family’

Shah Rukh Khan bagged the CNN News18 Indian of the Year 2023 award and delivered an almost 10-minute long speech. At the event, he took to the stage and thanked his fans for being with him and his family during their tough time. From addressing his flops in the last four-five years to touching upon a personal crisis, seemingly hinting at Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug case, Shah Rukh expressed how 2023 was different for him. Also read: Dunki box office collection day 19 Shah Rukh Khan becomes the Indian of the Year 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan on Indian of the year

Shah Rukh Khan said, “The last four, five years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family. I am sure some of you also because of Covid and stuff. Most of my films flopped, a lot of specialists and analysts started writing my death-knell, some idiots did the same, which actually is the same thing, analysts and idiots. Not something that I really bother about.” “And then, at a personal level, a little bit of bothersome and unpleasant things also happened to say the least which made me learn a lesson that be quiet, be very quiet and work hard with dignity. When you think everything is good, and still know it in your heart when everything is good, suddenly out of nowhere, whoom, life may come and hit you," he continued.

Shah Rukh Khan: Thank you for making me the star I am yet again

Thanking fans, he also said in his speech, “I’d like to thank everyone here and people who are watching this on television, hoards of you who came to this year to watch my films, some of you may not have liked them but I know deep down inside, you came there to support me, and my family so I bow down to you and thank you for bringing cheer to my family, my children, my loved ones and I thank you for making me the star I am yet again.”

He also shared that he took home the award not for himself but for his family--wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam Khan, who he thinks ‘deserves a bigger cheer.’ He also quoted his famous dialogue--picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (there's more to the story) while sharing his words.

Shah Rukh's 2023

Shah Rukh had a successful 2023, which saw back-to-back three releases. He marked a big screen comeback with YRF's Pathaan and later teamed up with Atlee for Jawan. Both films were blockbusters and set records at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossers of the year. Shah Rukh's last and third release was Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which, although received mixed response at the ticket window, but won the hearts of many of his fans. He is yet to announce his next project for 2024.

