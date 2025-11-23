‘Cutest moment’: Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with his kindness towards young fans at Global Peace Honours 2025. Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the Global Peace Honours 2025 in Mumbai on November 22. The event, held to honour the heroes of the 26/11 terror attacks and the families of the victims of the Pahalgam attacks, was also attended by Ranveer Singh and the Ambani family, among others. Shah Rukh’s sweet moment with young fans during the event has melted hearts online. Shah Rukh Khan shares a sweet moment with kids on Global Peace Honours 2025 stage.

Shah Rukh Khan's cute moment with young fans

Shah Rukh entered the stage with two young girls beside him, while others danced behind them. The actor was seen holding their hands as they walked to the centre of the stage. He then bent down to receive a kiss from both girls and hugged them warmly before bidding them goodbye. The girls looked in awe of the superstar and couldn’t stop smiling. The adorable moment quickly surfaced online, with fans praising his kindness towards children.

One fan wrote, “His legendary kindness towards the children.” Another commented, “These two girls are so lucky.” Others added, “Cute moment for the kids,” “This is so cute,” and “He is so adorable.”

Another video from the event showed Shah Rukh consoling a woman on stage who was visibly emotional. The moment prompted fans to call him a true gentleman. During the event, SRK also saluted the spirit and bravery of Indian soldiers and paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 attacks, the Pahalgam terror attack, and the recent Delhi blast. He said in his speech, “My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts, and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film

Shah Rukh will next be seen in the film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla and others. It is currently under production and is scheduled for release in 2026.