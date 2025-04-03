Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana, Aryan party hard with cousins. Check out mom Gauri Khan’s reaction

It was a night to remember for the Khan clan's next-gen crew! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's children, Suhana and Aryan, recently let loose and had a blast with their cousins, Arjun and Alia Chhiba. The fun-filled night was captured in a photo that Gauri shared on social media. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan makes emotional request to fans for Aryan, Suhana: ‘Unko 50 percent pyaar bhi agar ye duniya dede…’ Arjun and Alia are kids of Gauri’s brother, Vikrant Chhibber. They are often seen on vacations and celebrations with Suhana and Aryan.(Instagram)

Suhana, Aryan party the night away

Late on Wednesday, Gauri treated her Instagram followers to a snapshot from a recent night out, where her kids, Suhana and Aryan Khan, partied with their cousins. The photograph captures the joy of the young cousins as they gather for a selfie. Gauri posted the picture with a red heart emoji.

Arjun and Alia are kids of Gauri’s brother, Vikrant Chhibber. They are often seen on vacations and celebrations with Suhana and Aryan.

Earlier, Suhana had reposted some photos from the night out on Instagram stories. Arjun had initially posted a series of photos that showcased the night out he shared with his cousins, Suhana and Aryan.

In the photo, Suhana and Aryan are seen twinned in black as they posed for a photo with their cousins. Reacting to Arjun’s post, Suhana wrote in the caption, “Besties”, while Alia wrote mentioning brother Arjun, “@suhanakhan2 finally some good pics of me on his feed”.

Gauri's friends from Bollywood flooded the comments section with their reactions, showering the post with love and affection.

Farah Khan wrote, “Nazar utaaro pls (Ward off the evil eye please”. Shalini Passi, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and many others dropped red heart emojis.

Suhana, Aryan trying to navigate Bollywood

When it comes to the work front, Suhana is preparing to make her debut on the big screen alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the upcoming film The King. Suhana made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's OTT film The Archies. It also starred Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies, released in 2023, opened to mixed responses. Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan Khan is busy with his directorial debut. The show backed by his production house Red Chillies, is titled The B***ds of Bollywood. It will stream on Netflix.