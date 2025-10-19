Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri is making massive bank with event appearances. Here's how much he earns

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently became India’s first billionaire actor, with a net worth of over ₹12,000 crore. His global fame continues to soar and even his lookalikes seem to be cashing in on it. Ibrahim Qadri often attends events as Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike, where he is paid handsomely.

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Ibrahim Qadri, a lookalike of Shah Rukh Khan, spoke about how he, too, is making massive bank thanks to the events people keep inviting him for.

What is Ibrahim Qadri's fee?

Ibrahim asserted that he believes he charges more than perhaps any other lookalike in the industry. He stated that he currently charges a varying rate, depending on the event and that his fees range from ' ₹1.5 lakh, ₹2 lakh, up to ₹5 lakh.'

Not only this, Ibrahim says that him giving up on assignments also help other lookalikes of Shah Rukh Khan find work. "Jitne bhi lookalikes hain unko bhi fayda hota hai. Kyunki main jab koi kaam chhodta hoon na, jitna kaam chhodta hoon, usme se kitne SRK ke lookalikes ka kaam chal jaata hai. Jo mujhe afford nahi kar sakte, wo unke paas jaate hain. Bechare phir wo karte hain (All the lookalikes, you know, they benefit too. Whenever I turn down work, a lot of that goes to SRK’s lookalikes. The ones who can’t afford me approach them instead, and those poor guys take up the jobs).”

However, things were not always like this. Earlier, Ibrahim often did events without getting paid for it or people would delay payments for days.

He also said that while he is earning a lot, people also charge him more for the same services that others might get for cheaper. He said that when he goes shopping in places like a mall as Ibrahim, people still recognize him and assume he earns substantial income as an SRK lookalike. This assumption causes people to charge him more, resulting in him paying double the price for items. He humorously noted this is a loss, not a benefit.

About Ibrahim Qadri

Ibrahim has 2.4 million followers on Instagram. In a 2023 interview with HT, Ibrahim spoke about how he realises this was the path for him. "It was only after Raees that I took it seriously. I would resemble Shah Rukh sir only 10 percent, but then I worked on my physique and hair, mannerisms. Now I would say it’s 30 percent, there’s a long way to go,” he said.

Ibrahim has still not met SRK in flesh. “I feel that the day I meet sir, everything will end. It’s like when you don’t have a Ferrari and you want it badly, but once you finally get it, it just sits in the garage while you go around on a bike. My craze will fade, my excitement too. If he himself says he wants to meet me, I’ll definitely go—but on my own, I don’t want to,” he told HT.