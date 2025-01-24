Shahid Kapoor doesn’t want his kids to enter showbiz: ‘Bahut rough hai’

Shahid reveals

Shahid spoke about kids and why he doesn’t want them to enter Bollywood in Raj Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out. Shahid is married to Mira Rajput, with whom he shares a daughter Misha and a son Zain.

“Kaafi saari cheezein hain (There are many things), that I do not want them to take from me. I want them to be more confident inherently, which I think they both are. I wasn’t inherently that confident. Ideally, I wouldn’t want them to do my job, picture mein mat aana yaar. Kuch aur karo, Bahut up and down hota hai yaar, bahut rough hai. (Don’t get into acting. Do something else. There are many ups and downs, it’s very rough) If they want to, it’s their choice, but I would be like choose something simple, this is too complex,” Shahid said.

In the same interview, he also spoke about what he wants to teach his kids. He said, “Always do the right thing, I always try and do the right thing, whether I am liking it, whether someone else is not liking it, whether it is damaging to me, doesn’t matter, I will do the right thing.”

About Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film

Shahid will be next seen in Deva. The film revolves around Shahid Kapoor, a rebellious police officer tasked with solving a high-profile case that unravels layers of deceit, betrayal, and a dangerous conspiracy.

Deva also stars Pooja Hegde as a journalist in a pivotal role. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film will be released in cinemas on January 31.